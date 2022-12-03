UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 821,756 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $313,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.96 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

