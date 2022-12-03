U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 465,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.71. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,347,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

