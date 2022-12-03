Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 4,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

