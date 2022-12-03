Tudor Pickering Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Hold

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $5,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $20,719,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $27,198,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

