TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TTEC by 151.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 370,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

