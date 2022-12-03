Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

