Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE TFC opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

