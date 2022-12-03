Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders Sells 25,000 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,652,362 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,889.60.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Elaine Sanders sold 1,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$880.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 10.7 %

TMQ stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.83. 25,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMQ shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.56.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

