Traxx (TRAXX) Price Reaches $0.0849 on Top Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and $180,055.94 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.11 or 0.06350958 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00506217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.57 or 0.30523716 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.