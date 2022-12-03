Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) versus Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Head to Head Contrast

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Travere Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.32%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $227.49 million 5.66 -$180.09 million ($4.18) -4.80 Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.44 -$49.91 million ($8.76) -0.39

Minerva Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -123.82% -137.68% -33.98% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -485.51% -44.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats Minerva Neurosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and TVT-058, a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and patient advocacy organizations, CDG Care, and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

