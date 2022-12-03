Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 29,326,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,964% from the average daily volume of 1,421,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £551,704.00 and a PE ratio of -0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

