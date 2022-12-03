Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

