Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Financial Review

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Guided Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 9.93 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 212.24 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Tivic Health Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

