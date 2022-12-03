Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.

Titanium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a P/E ratio of -61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90.

About Titanium

(Get Rating)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.