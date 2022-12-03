Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 4,861 shares.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.