Threshold Price Tops $0.0183 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $183.11 million and $3.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01834445 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,247,872.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

