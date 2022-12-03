Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $14.63 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Insider Transactions at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
