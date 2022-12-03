Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $14.63 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

