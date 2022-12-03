Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Down 5.1%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $64.50. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

