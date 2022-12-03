TheStreet Upgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to “B-“

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,331.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Immersion by 23.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

