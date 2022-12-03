TheStreet Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,220,000 after acquiring an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
