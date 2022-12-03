The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Insider Activity at Western Union
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Western Union Stock Performance
Shares of WU opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Western Union has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
