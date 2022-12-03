The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Western Union has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.