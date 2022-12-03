The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.08

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.08 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 93.60 ($1.12). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 392,421 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The Rank Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £429.08 million and a P/E ratio of 763.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Rank Group Company Profile

In related news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total value of £10,948.70 ($13,098.10).

(Get Rating)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.