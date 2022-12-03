The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 0.4%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.01 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 241.50 ($2.89). 7,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 31,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($2.90).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,341.67.

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Insider Transactions at The Property Franchise Group

About The Property Franchise Group

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider David Arthur Raggett bought 4,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,280 ($11,101.81). In other news, insider David Arthur Raggett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,280 ($11,101.81). Also, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £13,557.60 ($16,219.16). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,760.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

