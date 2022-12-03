The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lowered by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,339 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 2.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $416,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $132.51 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

