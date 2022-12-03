The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

MOS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

