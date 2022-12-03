The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $184.81

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.81 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.43). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 733,053 shares changing hands.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 578.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Insider Activity at The Mercantile Investment Trust
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.