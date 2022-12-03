The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $184.81

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.81 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.43). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 733,053 shares changing hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 578.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at The Mercantile Investment Trust

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other news, insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($12,274.20).

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.