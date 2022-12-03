The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATRA opened at $33.60 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $400,000. Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.