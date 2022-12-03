The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.88% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $46,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

