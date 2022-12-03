The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $7.22. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 95,120 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
