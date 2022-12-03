The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $7.22. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 95,120 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 62,791 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

