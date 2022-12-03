The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,087. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
