The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 28.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $22,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

