Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Purchased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,074 shares during the period. Textainer Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of Textainer Group worth $63,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TGH opened at $30.02 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

