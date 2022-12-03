Terran Coin Trading Down 36% Over Last Week (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00009496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $38.08 million and $2.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

