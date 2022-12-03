TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $222.27 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $222.27 million and approximately $27.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00079447 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010179 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025166 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005366 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000274 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,204,543 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,594,028 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.