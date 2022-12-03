TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0224 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $219.19 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00079778 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060255 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010125 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024930 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005477 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,206,725 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,594,211 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
