TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Position Lessened by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 431,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 160,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 421,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

TIXT stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

