Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Real Foley Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$561,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at C$1,338,750.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$62.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

