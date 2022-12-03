TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

TC Energy stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

