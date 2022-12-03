Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tapestry Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Cowen increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE TPR opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.