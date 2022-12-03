Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

