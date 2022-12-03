Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.
Taitron Components Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
