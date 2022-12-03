Synthetix Market Cap Reaches $437.30 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00010375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $437.30 million and $25.19 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 247,439,626 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars.
