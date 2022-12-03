Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $41.81 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

