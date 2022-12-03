Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 732,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $32,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,855. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.