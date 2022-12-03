Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($128.87) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. Barclays set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($119.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday.

Symrise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €1.35 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €110.30 ($113.71). 428,857 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($75.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.74.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

