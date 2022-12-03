SVB Leerink Increases Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $85.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.55.

Shares of AXSM opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

