sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. sUSD has a total market cap of $47.50 million and $17.58 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC on popular exchanges.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,348,784 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

