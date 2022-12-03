Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) CFO Camille Sebaaly Buys 30,000 Shares

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) CFO Camille Sebaaly acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 174,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM opened at $0.79 on Friday. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 522.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

About Sunshine Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

