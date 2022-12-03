Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 1,896 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $32.15 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

