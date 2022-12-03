SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

STKL has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700 in the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 36,841 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 36.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 283,163 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.6% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 266,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

