Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 702,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sunoco by 28.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Shares of SUN opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

